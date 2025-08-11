Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.72% of Bio-Techne worth $1,086,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $50.42 on Monday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

