Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,382,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Revvity worth $1,521,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 4.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVTY opened at $86.95 on Monday. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

