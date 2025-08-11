Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,658 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,708,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $1,160,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $205.79 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.