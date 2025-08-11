Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,572,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,427,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

