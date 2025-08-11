Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.33% of Sun Life Financial worth $1,407,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,080,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,035,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,848,000 after purchasing an additional 266,732 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,968,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $56.65 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.6394 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.12%.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

