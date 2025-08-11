Wall Street Zen Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Hold

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 517,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $7,785,230.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,284,385.92. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 223,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,157,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,979,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,316,646.40. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,456,468 shares of company stock worth $49,639,464 and have sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

