Insider Selling: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Sells $266,042.56 in Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $176.60 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 75.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

