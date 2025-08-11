Joseph W. Laplume Sells 400 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $60,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,396.64. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.5%

CRL opened at $149.07 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,750,000 after purchasing an additional 516,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

