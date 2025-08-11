Jeff M. Krestancic Sells 373 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $414.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $421.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $6,410,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in TopBuild by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.