AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $90,282.64 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $90,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,386.30. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 61,166 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,349,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 170.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,544 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 246,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

