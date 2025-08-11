Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QBTS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,577,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $14,378,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,729,004. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.