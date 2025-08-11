Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at UBS Group

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NYSE SG opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.04. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $251,712. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

