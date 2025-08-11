O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $207,620.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

ORLY stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

