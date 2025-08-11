Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 207,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

