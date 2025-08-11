Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $102,950.50 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $102,950.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 236,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,393.94. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $454,958.10.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $100,716.00.

APGE opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after buying an additional 968,391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 665,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 581,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

