Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.61% of RenaissanceRe worth $1,238,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,278,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,035,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,339,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $240.39 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.05 and a 200-day moving average of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.41 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

