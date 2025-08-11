Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,180,767 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,060,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $1,115,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $28.49 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

