Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.32% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,367,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 127.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

