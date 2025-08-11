Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,396,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.45% of Moderna worth $1,145,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Moderna Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MRNA opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

