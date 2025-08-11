Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,676,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bunge Global worth $1,274,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

