Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 397,638 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,340,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.