Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 408.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,981 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,304,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 757,652 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 327,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 287,852 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $31.60 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

