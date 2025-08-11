Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,447,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 127,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.48% of Antero Resources worth $1,190,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,471,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

