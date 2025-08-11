Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,090,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,431,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DraftKings by 2,857.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 561,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 542,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DraftKings by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in DraftKings by 32.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,181 shares of company stock worth $25,550,925 over the last ninety days. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

