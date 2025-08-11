Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Buys 1,441 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,377.09. Following the acquisition, the director owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,700.03. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, August 7th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.02 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 311,290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.