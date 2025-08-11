Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 99,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,907,300. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Friday, August 8th, Brian Richard Hole sold 600 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $90,102.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,296 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $195,060.96.

On Friday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 7,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $1,058,942.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,893 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $386,851.96.

On Friday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,807 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $369,092.43.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $149.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.43 and a twelve month high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $8.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $5.86. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 18.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Lease Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.