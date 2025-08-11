Canadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX:CP8) Insider Acquires A$10,500.00 in Stock

Canadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX:CP8 – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Richardson acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,862.75).
Canadian Phosphate Price Performance
Canadian Phosphate Company Profile
North American & Australian miner, manufacturer, and distributor of rock phosphate fertilizer and global carbon project development.
