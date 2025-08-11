Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for BDTX Earnings

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.