Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CRSP FY2026 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.97). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,262,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

