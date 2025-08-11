FY2028 EPS Forecast for C4 Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $22.04 EPS.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.97. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.