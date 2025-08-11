FY2027 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels Lowered by B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

ASPN stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 146,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 117,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

