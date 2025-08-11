What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for RNA FY2027 Earnings?

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 4,136.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

RNA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.6%

RNA opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at $935,733. This trade represents a 84.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,811.60. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,826 shares of company stock worth $19,597,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

