FY2026 EPS Forecast for NPK International Raised by Analyst

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for NPK International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, May 5th.

NPK International Stock Performance

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NPK International has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $782.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPKI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,615,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lori Briggs sold 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $81,319.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 268,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,127.78. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $167,234 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

