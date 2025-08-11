Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,981 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,260,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,459,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 202,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,943,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 209,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 54,468 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000.

Get Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF alerts:

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.