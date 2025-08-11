Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,661 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $908,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $542.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

