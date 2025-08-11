Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,396,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 798,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 482,939 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.