Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.91% of Textron worth $1,553,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,137,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

