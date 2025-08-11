Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,574 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.52% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 68,344 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $2,765,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

