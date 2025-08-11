Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,452 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

