Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $288.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

