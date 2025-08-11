Intrust Bank NA Has $10.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $288.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.68. The stock has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

