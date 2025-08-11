Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 400,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $288.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

