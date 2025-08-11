Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

