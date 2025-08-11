Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,473 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.95.

View Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.