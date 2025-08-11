Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $207.16 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $259.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

