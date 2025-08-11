Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 272.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 203.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 160,040 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 708,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 294.38, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.91. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.