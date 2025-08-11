Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 385.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 694,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,193,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 9,833.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN opened at $90.39 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

