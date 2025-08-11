Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9%

BATS:NUSC opened at $40.86 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

