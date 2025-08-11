Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.