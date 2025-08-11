Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,766,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 581,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

